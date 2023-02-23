Contact Us
Woman Struck, Killed By NJ Transit Train In Lindenwold

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
NJ Transit train
NJ Transit train Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A woman was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train in Camden County, authorities said.

She was hit just south of the Lindenwold station by Atlantic City Rail Line train 4612 at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, a NJ Transit spokesman said.

Service between Atco and Cherry Hill was temporarily suspended in both directions. There were about 160 passengers and crew on the train, which left Atlantic City at 6:49 a.m. and was due in Philadelphia at 8:28 a.m.

The woman’s name was not immediately available.

New Jersey Transit Police are leading the investigation.

