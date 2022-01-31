WINNERS: Mega Millions Lottery Players Take Home Combined $30K In South Jersey

There were two lucky Mega Millions prizewinning tickets sold in South Jersey that matched four of the five white balls and the gold ball-winning $10,000 apiece, state Lottery officials said.

One of those winning NJ tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option for Friday's drawing, multiplying the prize to $30,000.

One California ticket matched all five of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn to win the $421 million Mega Millions jackpot. The estimated cash value was $289.5 million.

The two winning South Jersey tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Camden County ($30,000): Royal Farms #261, 340 E. Evesham Ave. in Magnolia; and,

Royal Farms #261, 340 E. Evesham Ave. in Magnolia; and, Cape May County ($10,000): Ocean City Discounts, 1309 West Ave. in Ocean City.

The winning numbers for the Friday, January 28, drawing were: 03, 16, 25, 44, and 55. The Gold Mega Ball was 13, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

In addition to the third-tier prize won, 49 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. Seven of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $1,500.

