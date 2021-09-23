Water Rescues Reported In South Jersey

As the National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for parts of Central and South Jersey, several water rescues were reported in Camden County.

About 2:30 p.m. Thursday, first responders in Camden were called to Delaware Avenue and Cooper Street to assist "numerous cars in the water,'' according to initial reports.

An unconfirmed report said that there was an infant in one of the vehicles, which required a "high water rescue."

No other details were immediately available.

Flash flood warnings were issued Thursday by the NWS for Burlington, Camden, Middlesex, Monmouth and Mercer counties. A rip current warning was issued for Ocean County.

