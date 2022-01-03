US Marshals Arrest South Jersey Man In Fatal Stabbing

A 52-year-old man from Camden has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a fatal stabbing, authorities said.

Ruben Espinoza was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree murder, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabe Rodriquez.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Federal Street in East Camden shortly after 3 p.m. on Dec. 16 on a report of a stabbing, police said.

Patrol officers found Michael Lane, 47, suffering from a single stab wound, MacAulay and Rodriguez said.

Lane was taken to Cooper Hospital where he died from his wounds at 4:43 p.m., they said.

Espinoza was being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

