Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

US Marshals Arrest Philadelphia Suspect In South Jersey Slaying, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Camden County police
Camden County police Photo Credit: Camden County PD

A fugitive wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last week in South Jersey has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Maurice Peaker Jr., 26, of Philadelphia was apprehended in Yeadon, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, according to according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

The U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force based in Camden was assisted in making Peaker's arrest by the U.S. Marshals Eastern PA Violent Crimes Task Force, Philadelphia Division.

Thomas Smith, 67, of Camden was found near Kaighn Avenue and Rose Street in Camden suffering from a gunshot wound on Aug. 15, Mayer and Rodriguez said. Smith was pronounced dead at an area hospital later that day, they said.

Peaker was being held at the George Hill Correctional Facility in Delaware County, Pennsylvania pending an extradition hearing.

