Unaccompanied Minors Banned From Popular NJ Mall Day After Christmas

Teens and children will not be allowed to enter a popular New Jersey mall without an adult chaperone the day after Christmas this year, NJ Advance Media reports.

Cherry Hill Mall's rule for the busiest day of the year was first implemented a few years back, when teens broke into melees forcing the mall closed and locking shoppers inside of stores until security guards could restore control.

Local police will be beefing up patrols at the mall as well.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

