Turkey Hunter Triggers South Jersey School 'Shelter In Place'

A hunter carrying a shotgun temporarily triggered a school "shelter in place" in South Jersey, authorities said.

At approximately 10:07 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, Waterford police received a phone call that there was a suspicious man standing next to a small gray car in camouflage clothing holding a rifle.

The caller then stated the male walked into the woods in the area of Tremont and Jackson.

Waterford police officers located the car in the area of the Burlington County Line Bridge on Jackson Road.

Waterford officers and the New Jersey State Police then set up a perimeter and called on the man to exit the woods.

As a precaution, Thomas Richards Elementary School was put into a shelter in place, police said.

Waterford police eventually made contact with the suspicious man and It was determined aht he was a hunter with a shotgun, looking for turkeys.

At no time was anyone in any danger, police said.

Turkey season ends on Friday, May 27, according to police.

