These 11 NJ MVC Centers Are Closed Due To Employee COVID-19 Cases

Nearly a dozen New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission centers are closed due to employees who tested positive for COVID-19.

The most recent center to close is Newton, which will operate by appointment only until Dec. 14.

The Freehold licensing center will reopen Dec. 17, due to an employee who tested positive.

Here are the other centers that are closed until further notice:

RANDOLPH LICENSING CENTER is closed and will reopen Saturday, Dec. 12 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. Road test operations and inspections will remain open.

EATONTOWN REGIONAL/ LICENSING CENTER LICENSING CENTER is closed and will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 15 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. Road test operations and inspections will remain open.

NORTH BERGEN LICENSING CENTER is closed and will reopen Thursday, Dec. 17 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

FLEMINGTON LICENSING CENTER is closed and will reopen Wednesday, Dec. 16 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

NEWARK REGIONAL/ LICENSING CENTER is closed and will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 16 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

TRENTON REGIONAL/ VEHICLE CENTER is closed and will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 16 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

MEDFORD VEHICLE CENTER is closed and will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 12 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

CHERRY HILL VEHICLE CENTER is closed and will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 9 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

SPRINGFIELD VEHICLE CENTER is closed and will reopen on Saturday, Dec. 12 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

