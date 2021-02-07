South Jersey Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Wounded

A 31-year-old from Camden was fatally shot, and a second man was wounded, authorities said.

The double shooting occurred about 9:45 a.m. on Friday on the 1100 block of Baring Street, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Metro Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

Responding to a shot spotter report, police found Darrell Lopez of Camden suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Mayer and Rodriguez said.

Lopez was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead, they said.

A second unidentified victim, a 50-year-old man, arrived a short time later at an area hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound, they said.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to call CCPO Det. Jeremy Jankowski at 856-397-3485 or Camden County Metro Police Detective Shawn Donlon at 856-655-1334. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

