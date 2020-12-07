Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

South Jersey Restaurants Shut By COVID-19

Jon Craig
Ponzio's Diner-Bakery-Bar
Ponzio's Diner-Bakery-Bar Photo Credit: Facebook/ Ponzio's

Two popular Camden County eateries have been temporarily sidelined by coroanavirus.

Chick's Deli and Ponzio's Diner-Bakery-Bar, both in Cherry Hill, reported that an employee recently had tested positive for COVID-19. 

Restaurant owners planned a deep cleaning during the closure, according to their Facebook postings.

Chick's Deli is known for its cheesesteak sandwiches

Facebook/ Chick's Deli

"We will be closed until we feel it safe for our co-workers and customers to return," Ponzio''s wrote. "We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we navigate through these difficult times."

