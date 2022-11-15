South Jersey Mom Learns Her Fate After Suffocating Baby 'Getting In Way Of Affair'

A New Jersey mom of three has learned her fate after being convicted of suffocating her toddler who prosecutors say she killed in part for interfering with her affair.

Heather Reynolds, 45, of Sicklerville, was sentenced by Judge Gwendolyn Blue on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison without parole for the murder of her 17-month-old son Axel on May 10, 2018, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay announced.

The judge also sentenced Reynolds to a concurrent 8-year prison term for endangering the welfare of a child, and a concurrent 4-year prison term for methamphetamine possession, authorities said.

On May 10, 2018, Gloucester Township police responded to a report of an unresponsive child on a lawn near his residence, in Marcia Court, Sicklerville.

The child was pronounced dead a short time later. An autopsy found the cause of the child’s death was asphyxia.

Trace levels of isopropyl alcohol were found in the boy's system, which led the medical examiner to conclude that a wipe containing the substance was placed over Axel's face to suffocate him.

Reynolds was arrested on June 13, 2019. On Thursday, July 28, a jury returned a guilty verdict against Reynolds for murder, possession of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a child.

Reynolds had also been accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill an ex-boyfriend who spoke to police about the case. She was acquitted on that conspiracy charge.

