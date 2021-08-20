Contact Us
South Jersey Man, 60, Dies Of Injuries Month After His BeatIng, Camden Prosecutor Says

Camden County police
Camden County police Photo Credit: Camden County PD

A 60-year-old South Jersey man died Thursday of injuries he suffered during a beating last month, authorities said.

Camden County authorities seek the public's help locating any suspects that might have been involved in the fatality. 

Eric Ortiz of Camden died on Thursday of his assault injuries, according to to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

The Gloucester/Camden/Salem County Medical Examiner ruled that the death was homicide by blunt force trauma.

Ortiz reportedly waved down a New Jersey Transit bus at midnight on July 22 and told the bus driver he had been assaulted, they said. 

The bus was stopped near Broadway and Pine Street shortly after the assault, they said. 

Ortiz was taken by ambulance to Cooper University Hospital, where he continued to receive treatment until he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Anyone with information that could help police are urged to call CCPO Det. Kyrus Ingalls at 609-969-9530 or Camden County Police Det. Shawn Donlon at 856-745-0341. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

