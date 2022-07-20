SEEN HER? 28-Year-Old South Jersey Woman Went Missing July 4th

A 28-year-old woman from South Jersey has not been heard from by family since July 4th, authorities said.

On Monday, July 18, Danielle Jensen, was reported missing from the Glendora section of Gloucester Township.

She is described as being 5'-6" tall and 115 pounds. She has green eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black tank top, and black slides. Danielle Jensen may be in Camden or Atlantic City, Gloucester Township police said.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of Danielle Jensen's location, please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560. To send an Anonymous Tip Via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777. You may also access an Anonymous Web Tip page by clicking here.

