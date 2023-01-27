Schools Locked Down After Gun Spotted In South Jersey

Reports of a person with a gun prompted a lockdown of schools in Gloucester Township, police said.

On Friday, Jan. 27, at approximately 1:53 pm, Gloucester Township Police responded to Autumn Ridge Apartments in the Blackwood section of town for the report of an argument where it was reported that one subject was believed to be armed with a handgun.

While officers were responding to the call, it was reported that the suspect fled on foot.

Surrounding schools were placed in a secure protocol for the safety of the students, police said.

Officers made contact with a victim who stated one subject was seen with a handgun. Police set up a perimeter within the Autumn Ridge Apartment complex and called a K9 Officer to the scene to assist with a track.

No suspects were taken into custody and this case is currently an active investigation.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of similar incidents please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call our GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.

