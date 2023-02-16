Salem Man Convicted In 2010 Strangulation Of Camden Girlfriend: Prosecutor

A Salem City man has been found guilty in the choking death of a Camden City woman, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, a jury convicted Timothy Simon, 54, of first-degree murder in the strangulation of 31- year-old Lawanda Strickland, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

On July 10, 2010, officers from the Camden City Police Department and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office responded to the 900 block of Jackson Street in Camden City for a report of a deceased female in her residence,

Simon, who was Strickland’s boyfriend at that time, called 9-1-1 to report that Strickland was dead. An autopsy determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the neck and the manner of death was homicide.

Over the next five years, a thorough multi-state investigation was conducted by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, the Camden County Police Department, and the Houston (Texas) Police Department, involving cell phone data, DNA evidence, crime scene processing, and numerous interviews.

In December 2015, Simon was charged with Strickland’s murder and was subsequently arrested in Houston, Texas. In 2016, Simon was extradited back to New Jersey.

A 10-week trial, beginning on Dec. 6, 2022, resulted in Simon’s conviction for Strickland’s murder.

Simon was being held in Camden County Correctional Facility. Sentencing is set for April 6.

