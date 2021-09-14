Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Right-Wing Anti-Vax, Anti-Mask Radio Show Host From NJ Dies Of COVID
News

Remains Found 40 Years Ago In Canada ID'd As NJ Murder Victim, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Theodore Frederick Kampf
Theodore Frederick Kampf Photo Credit: Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Remains found nearly 40 years ago in Canada have been identified as a New Jersey man, authorities announced.

The remains of Theodore Frederick Kampf, 46 -- formerly of Camden County -- were found in a wooded area near the North Fork Dam and Dempster Highway in Yukon Territory in 1983, Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced.

He had travelled from New Jersey to Yukon in July 1981, and his family reported him missing in October after he stopped contacting them.

Despite an extensive investigation at the time by Yukon RCMP, the identity of the remains had never been identified.

In 2019, the newly formed Yukon RCMP HCU began actively working on the investigation with particular emphasis on determining the man's identity. 

The National DNA Data Bank (NDDB) was able to obtain a DNA profile from his remains. However, no match was made despite comparison attempts made both nationally and internationally.

In the fall of 2020, Texas based Othram Inc. was contracted to conduct advanced forensic analysis. This led Yukon Investigators to begin working with the Oaklyn Police Department and New Jersey State Police on on a missing person case from their jurisdicition. 

In a joint effort by the University of North Texas Health Science Centre (UNTHSC) and NDDB, comparisons were done between the human remains and the missing person resulting in a match.

Investigators continued the investigation and believe that Kampf was killed in the same month – July 1981. 

 Anyone who has knowledge of Mr. Kampf and / or the events leading up to his death is asked to call or email the Yukon RCMP Historic Case tip line, (867) 667-5500, MDIV_HCU@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

This identification has only been possible through the collobaoration of numerous organizations and individuals including: HCU, YCS, NDDB, UNTHSC, Othram Inc., New Jersey State Police (USA), Oaklyn Police Department (NJ), Camden County Prosecutor's Office (NJ), National Missing & Unidentified Persons System, National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains and friends / family of Mr. Kampf.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.