Philadelphia Man Killed, Another Critical In South Jersey Double Shooting: Prosecutor

Detectives are investigating a double shooting that killed one man and injured another in Camden.

The shooting occurred at 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

Camden County Metro Police were dispatched to 1 East Randolph St. for reports of a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside of a vehicle in the parking lot, they said.

Police found an unconscious 36-year-old male victim. The victim, later identified as Mark Virgile of Philadelphia, was located inside a vehicle, suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds. EMS personnel transported Virgile to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:46 p.m., they said.

A second male victim, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds from the same shooting incident, was dropped off at Cooper University Hospital by a privately owned vehicle a short time later. The 35-year-old victim of Philadelphia remains hospitalized in critical condition, they said.

This is a cooperative investigation between the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Camden County Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kyrus Ingalls at the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-5105 and Camden County Police Dept. Detective Ed Gonzalez at (856) 757-7042. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

