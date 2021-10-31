NJ Woman Admits Trying To Bribe Tow Lot Operator To Steal Gun From Ex-Con's Impounded Car

A South Jersey woman admitted trying to bribe the operator of an impound lot to break into a police-seized vehicle and steal a gun belonging to an ex-con who'd already served time on weapons offenses, federal authorities said.

Saidah "Sacha" Davis, 41, and Anthony "Papa Smurf" Parker, 37, went to the home seeking the help of the employee, who worked at a Camden tow lot that held vehicles seized as evidence by Camden County police, Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Rachael A. Honig said.

Detectives were waiting for a judge to approve a warrant to search the vehicle, which Davis said created a "problem" for Parker that required the operator's help, according to an FBI complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Camden.

Davis, of Woodlynne, admitted offering $2,000 to the operator, whom she apparently knew through a relative, Honig said.

The employee refused payoff, after which Davis "took the employee’s phone number and said they'd be "in touch," Honig said.

Parker, of Camden, was awaiting a trial scheduled to begin on Nov. 29 on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He was charged with witness tampering, as was Davis, who took a deal from the government rather than face trial.

U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman scheduled her sentencing for March 3, 2022.

Honig credited special agents of the FBI, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Camden County Police Department, with the investigation leading to the charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen M. Harberg of Honig's Criminal Division in Camden is handling the case for the government.

