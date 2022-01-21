NJ Mom Admits Killing Baby Found In Alleyway: Prosecutor

A South Jersey woman has admitted that she killed her 20-month-old son, authorities said.

Tynaizha Brown pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and second-degree aggravated assault in the death of Jah’vi Brown, a spokesman for the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

Brown, 27, faces up to 15 years in state prison when she is sentenced on Feb. 18.

The boy’s remains were found in an alley off the 800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden in October 2018. The boy, who had not been reported missing by his mother, remained unidentified for about two months, authorities have said.

Brown was charged in August 2019 with her son’s murder and crimes against his two siblings. Wednesday's plea agreement dismisses assault and endangering charges related to Brown’s two older children.

Brown had faced a possible sentence of life in prison without parole if convicted of the boy’s murder.

Her recommended sentence under the plea deal is for 10 years, 85% without the possibility of parole for the manslaughter count and 5 years, 85% without parole on the aggravated assault count for an aggregate recommended sentence of 15 years, 85% without parole.

