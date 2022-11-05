NJ Man Paralyzed In Police Incident Will Get $10M

A New Jersey man paralyzed in a 2014 police encounter will get $10 million in what might be the largest police brutality settlement in state history.

Xavier Ingram was being chased by police for an outstanding warrant and driving violation, when he tripped and fell on a Camden street, NJ Advance Media reports citing his attorney.

That's when a Camden County police officer stepped on his neck, cracking it audibly, the outlet said. Ingram blacked out and came to in a hospital bed, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down.

The settlement reached last week still needs approval from a federal judge.

"Based on the settlement, the county maintains, and continues to maintain, that no wrongdoing took place and is not liable for any of the actions and circumstances of the aforementioned incident," Camden County spokesperson Dan Keashen said in an email to abc7.

