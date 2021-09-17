Contact Us
Mysterious Murder Of 28-Year-Old NJ Dad Has Family Desperate For Answers

Valerie Musson
Santino Thomas
Santino Thomas Photo Credit: gunmemorial.org (original source unclear)

Police continue to search for clues in hopes of giving a New Jersey family closure months after a beloved 28-year-old father of three was mysteriously shot and killed in Camden.

Santino Thomas of Sicklerville was last seen alive on surveillance footage walking with a friend along the 1300 block of Browning Street in Whitman Park in late January, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said.

He was shot several times just moments later and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators believe tracking down the man seen walking alongside Thomas could hold the key to determining what led to the fatal shooting.

"If you really claim Santino to be your friend, your bro, your cuz — whatever you want to call him — tell what happened," said Thomas' mother, Michelle Wilson, in a report from CBS3. "He didn’t deserve to die like a dog on the street. He didn’t deserve it, not at all. Just tell the truth what happened."

Officers are also searching for a Chevy Malibu that was seen in the area just after the incident.

Meanwhile, more than $1,200 had been raised on GoFundMe for Thomas’ funeral expenses.

“My brother had the sweetest personality,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Thomas’ sibling, Michelle Avila. “My brother was a hard working man who did everything he could for others.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-225-8643.

Click here for CBS3’s recent report on the case.

