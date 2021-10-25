Multiple Gunshots Kill South Jersey Man, 28

A 28-year-old man from South Jersey died from multiple gunshots, authorities said.

Officers from the Camden County Police Office responded to Jackson Street and Warsaw Street at 3:21 p.m. Friday and found a man had been shot multiple times, authorities said.

The gunshot victim has been identified as Lamont Demby, 28, of Camden, they said.

The victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Demby was pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCPO Homicide Unit Detective Andy McNeil at 609-575-2231 or Camden County Police Detective Matthew Kreidler at 609-519-6918.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.