Motorists Stranded In Water In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

At least three people were reported stranded after their car went into the water in Camden County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The incident occurred at about 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 on South King Street in Gloucester City, initial reports said.

One of the three people in the water was reported to be unconscious, an unconfirmed report said.

Multiple EMS units were at the scene.

