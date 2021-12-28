Contact Us
Missing Teenage Girl Reported In South Jersey, Possibly In Philadelphia

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Seen her? Asaiah Jones has been reported missing in South Jersey
Seen her? Asaiah Jones has been reported missing in South Jersey Photo Credit: Gloucester Township police

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing in South Jersey.

On Monday at 2:17 p.m., Asaiah Jones was reported missing from her residence, by her mother, according to Gloucester Township police.

Asaiah was observed leaving the home on surveillance camera. Asaiah Jones was wearing a black sweatshirt and brown pants. She was carrying a pink backpack.

Asaiah is approximately 5'1" tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. 

She was last seen leaving with a friend Denia and is possibly en route to Denia's residence in Philadelphia, according to police.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of Asaiah Jones' location please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560

To send an Anonymous Tip Via Text Message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIPGLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777. You may also click below to access an Anonymous Web Tip page https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/5170177

