MISSING: Authorities Search For South Jersey Boy, 12

Jon Craig
Naquan Lindsey
Naquan Lindsey Photo Credit: Camden County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities seek the public's help locating a 12-year-old boy who went missing in South Jersey.

Naquan Lindsey was last seen leaving Winslow Township Middle School at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Winslow Township Police Department Chief George Smith.

Naquan was observed entering a wooded area behind the school, they said.

He is described as a 5’4” black male, weighing approximately 100 pounds with brown eyes and a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a white polo with khaki pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Camden County Central Communications tip line at 856-783-4900.

Tips also can be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org

