Mega Millions Player Wins $10K At Lawnside Shoprite

Jon Craig
Shoprite
Shoprite Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, Feb. 24, Mega Millions lottery drawing.

The winner matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. 

That ticket was purchased at Shoprite of Lawnside, 130 North White Horse Pike, Lawnside in Camden County.

The winning numbers for the Friday, Feb. 24, drawing were: 02, 22, 49, 65, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 07, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

