Man, 30, Found Shot Dead In Apartment Hallway, Camden Prosecutor Says

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in the hallway of a North Camden apartment building.

A 30-year-old man was found dead Sunday with gunshot wounds inside Northgate One Apartments - located near the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

Camden County Metro Police were called to the apartment building on North 7th Street at 6:05 a.m. after receiving a call about gunshots.

Police found Daniel Rios, 30, of Camden, fatally shot and lying on a hallway floor, Mayer and Rodriguez said. He was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital at 6:20 a.m., they said.

No arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kyrus Ingalls at 856-225-8684 or Camden County Metro Police Detective Matthew Kreidler at 609-519-6918.

Tips also can be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.