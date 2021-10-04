Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
News

Man, 30, Found Shot Dead In Apartment Hallway, Camden Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Scene of Sunday shooting at Northgate ! Apartment building in Camden
Scene of Sunday shooting at Northgate ! Apartment building in Camden Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in the hallway of a North Camden apartment building.

A 30-year-old man was found dead Sunday with gunshot wounds inside Northgate One Apartments - located near the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

Camden County Metro Police were called to the apartment building on North 7th Street at 6:05 a.m. after receiving a call about gunshots. 

Police found Daniel Rios, 30, of Camden, fatally shot and lying on a hallway floor, Mayer and Rodriguez said. He was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital at 6:20 a.m., they said. 

No arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kyrus Ingalls at 856-225-8684 or Camden County Metro Police Detective Matthew Kreidler at 609-519-6918.

Tips also can be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.