Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Sites

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
News

'Lost For Words': Victim Killed In Camden Shooting Was Loved By Many

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Kadeem McBride
Kadeem McBride Photo Credit: Kadeem McBride

A community in Camden County is mourning the loss of a 31-year-old man killed in a weekend shooting.

Kadeem McBride was shot on the 2700 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue around 3:55 p.m. in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

McBride was found by police suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and taken to Cooper Hospital where he died at 7:09 p.m., authorities said.

Condolences poured in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kyrus Ingalls with the CCPO Homicide Unit at (856) 225-5105 or CCPD Detective Shawn Donlon at 856-655-1334.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.