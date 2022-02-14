'Lost For Words': Victim Killed In Camden Shooting Was Loved By Many

A community in Camden County is mourning the loss of a 31-year-old man killed in a weekend shooting.

Kadeem McBride was shot on the 2700 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue around 3:55 p.m. in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

McBride was found by police suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and taken to Cooper Hospital where he died at 7:09 p.m., authorities said.

Condolences poured in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kyrus Ingalls with the CCPO Homicide Unit at (856) 225-5105 or CCPD Detective Shawn Donlon at 856-655-1334.

