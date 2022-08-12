Juvenile Charged In 'Accidental' Fatal Shooting Of Another Teen In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A juvenile has been arrested in the fatal discharge of a firearm that killed another teenager, authorities said.

On Monday, Aug. 8, at approximately 11:53 a.m., officers from the Gloucester Township Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Gable Court in Gloucester Township for the report of a person shot.

Police found a 14-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside his residence. The victim was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 1:07 p.m.

During the investigation, detectives determined a 15-year-old boy from Sewell discharged a firearm while recklessly handling it in the victim’s residence, striking the victim, said Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins.

The juvenile was charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter on Thursday, Aug. 11, they said.

The 15-year-old juvenile was taken into custody on Friday, Aug. 12 by the U.S. Marshalls Task Force and was sent to the Camden County Youth Detention Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Batista of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 856-676-8175 or Detective Marc Grodzielanek of the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

