HS Volleyball Coach, Guidance Counselor Killed Along I-295 After SUV Broke Down: State Police

A popular Camden County high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was struck and killed along Interstate 295 after his SUV broke down, authorities said

William Scully, 49, of Stratford was hit on the southbound right shoulder at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 near milepost 39.2, New Jersey State Police said. He was taken to Jefferson Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Scully's vehicle had experienced mechanical problems along I-295 in Mount Laurel and he stepped out of the SUV before being struck, State Police said.

He worked at Sterling High School where the popular coach was known as "Mr. Trainer, Coach or Scully."

Preliminary investigation indicates that a Mercedes Benz E320 was stopped in the right shoulder and a Nissan Altima was traveling south, police said. The Altima entered the right shoulder and struck the Mercedes Benz as the driver was exiting the parked vehicle, police said.

The driver of the Altima, a 19-year-old man from Sicklerville, sustained minor injuries, they said.

The Crunch Report said, "His students and trainees used to treat him like a father who always strived for their welfare."

"Coach Bill Scully was a guardian to many trainees. He treated his trainees like a father. People related to Coach Scully have been devastated. Their hearts have been broken. He was the kind of a person who can make a difference in the lives of many," the report said.

Chrissy Nicole Stanczyk said: “We are all devastated. It feels like a bad dream. This can’t be true. It is very heartbreaking. This would change the life of many at Sterling High School.”

Stacey Hankins-Burdash wrote on Facebook: "There was a tremendous & tragic loss in the Sterling High School family (& Overbrook Family). William “Coach” Scully you were a tremendous asset and mentor to so many Sterling students, including my boys. He was a guidance counselor & coach that will be missed by every student and parent that were lucky enough to have known him. I’m keeping a place in my heart for his family & loved ones. RIP Scully"

The accident remains under investigation, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.