Camden Daily Voice
Guns For Cash? Firearms 'Buy-Back' This Weekend In South Jersey

Gun owners can anonymously trade firearms for cash Saturday in Camden, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gun owners can anonymously trade firearms for cash Saturday in Camden, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Photo Credit: Camden County Prosecutor's Office

Camden is among eight buy-back sites statewide for gun owners to turn in firearms for cash,  authorities said.

Camden's gun trade-in is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Antioch Baptist Church, 690 Ferry Ave. 

Anonymity is promised for those trading in firearms for up to $250 cash per weapon, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer. Trade-ins are limited to three guns per person, she said. 

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is co-hosting this event with the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, Division of Criminal Justice, with the help of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Camden County Metro Police Department. 

Co-sponsors Cooper University Health Care and Virtua Health have generously donated a portion of the money that will be distributed in exchange for firearms, Mayer said.

“Initiatives like the gun buy back program are an effective means of combatting senseless acts of gun violence,” Mayer said. “Too often, we have seen a gun in a home fall into the wrong hands, only to be used later in a violent crime – or even worse – fall into the hands of a child."

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is proud to work with the Attorney General, our local law enforcement partners, and Cooper University and Virtua Health, to help make our county and our state a safer place to live," Mayer said.

For details about the gun buy-back events, click here:  https://www.njoag.gov/gunbuyback/

