Gunman Who Killed NJ Mom, Assaulted Man Nabbed By US Marshals: Prosecutor

US Marshals have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Camden.

Marquis Fletcher reportedly turned himself into Marshals on Friday, May 20, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

At 11:06 a.m. Thursday, May 19, Camden County police responded to 235 Eutaw St. in Camden where they found 37-year-old Nicole Carr, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and a 61-year-old man who had been assaulted, thsy said.

Carr was taken to Cooper University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 12:02 p.m., they said.

At approximately 8:24 a.m. Friday, Fletcher was taken into custody.

Uniformed members of the Camden County Metro Police Department transported Fletcher to the Camden County Metro Police Administration Building for processing. Fletcher was being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

This is an ongoing investigation between the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Camden County Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lance Merrill at the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (609) 789-3766 and Camden County Police Dept. Detective Shawn Donlon at (856) 655-1334. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

