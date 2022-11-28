Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Major Storm System Expected To Bring Strong Winds, New Round Of Rain To Region
News

Fugitive Wanted In Camden, Philadelphia Arrested In Dominican Republic

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
US Marshals
US Marshals Photo Credit: Twitter/@USMarshalsHQ

US Marshals arrested a fugitive wanted in Camden on drug charges and Philadelphia on a murder charge, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Kendall Almanzar, 37, of Camden, was taken into custody in the Dominican Republic and returned to Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

Almanzar originally was arrested on May 16, 2018, by detectives of the Narcotics Unit of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. He was charged with multiple drug offenses including selling cocaine near a school, MacAulay said.

After his arrest, Almanzar was released from jail and fled. A bench warrant was issued on Nov. 13, 2018, and Almanzar was then added to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office’s Most Wanted List.

Through further investigation, Almanzar was located in the Dominican Republic.  Almanzar is also charged as a fugitive of justice. He's also wanted out of Philadelphia on a murder charge, MacAulay said.

He was being held in the Camden County Justice Facility.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.