'For Profit' Pool Party Shut Down By South Jersey Police

Police broke up a party of more than 100 people that was a "for profit" enterprise, authorities said.

Homeowner Quade Houston, 31, of Poplar Avenue in Blackwood was charged with property and zoning violations, Gloucester Township police said.

Beverly Houston, 57, the party's organizer was charged with maintaining and nuisance and a noise and zoning violation, police said.

100 Block of Poplar Avenue, Blackwood, NJ 08012

The party was crashed by police on Sunday July 18, at 9:22 p.m., in the Blenheim section of Gloucester Township.

Officers found numerous vehicles parked throughout the neighborhood, and that the homeowner had a hired security agency to work the pool party event.

Neighboring mutual aid police agencies had to be called in from the Runnemede, Stratford and Somerdale Police Departments to assist with dispersing the partygoers.

Police Chief David Harkins said, “I am very concerned when a resident is found to use their residential backyard pool as a money-making business that requires security guards.

"The situation is volatile and troublesome for the officers who are tasked with keeping the peace, while safely dispersing a large crowd in a residential neighborhood that is not designed to handle this," Harkins said. "This is not a family barbeque or get together, they are using their home to run an entertainment business. We will use all of our resources to keep the peace in this neighborhood.”

