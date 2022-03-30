Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Sites

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Feds: EPA Inspector From NJ Watched Child Porn At Home On Work Computer
News

Dunkin's 1st Digital Donut Ordering Kiosks Arrive In South Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
The counter kiosk for digital ordering at Dunkin', Cherry Hill.
The counter kiosk for digital ordering at Dunkin', Cherry Hill. Photo Credit: Dunkin'

America runs on digital technology. 

Dunkin' Donuts is opening its first digital kiosks for customers to order remotely -- in addition to its app. 

Located at 1490 Haddonfield Berlin Road in Cherry Hill, it's the first of its kind in New Jersey and Greater Philadelphia, Dunkin' officials said.

The new Dunkin' Digital restaurant only fills orders are placed in advance, either via the Dunkin' Mobile app, or at the in-store kiosk.

The new digital-only location is focused on serving busy, on-the-go customers, according to a press statement.

Inside the restaurant, the traditional order counter will be replaced with three in-store digital kiosks where guests can place a customized order and pay for it using a credit card or a Dunkin' gift card. 

Humans will still be needed to serve up the donuts, coffee and other Dunkin' goodies.

Dunkin' Digital will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 7. 

Check back for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.