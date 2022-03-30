Dunkin's 1st Digital Donut Ordering Kiosks Arrive In South Jersey

America runs on digital technology.

Dunkin' Donuts is opening its first digital kiosks for customers to order remotely -- in addition to its app.

Located at 1490 Haddonfield Berlin Road in Cherry Hill, it's the first of its kind in New Jersey and Greater Philadelphia, Dunkin' officials said.

The new Dunkin' Digital restaurant only fills orders are placed in advance, either via the Dunkin' Mobile app, or at the in-store kiosk.

The new digital-only location is focused on serving busy, on-the-go customers, according to a press statement.

Inside the restaurant, the traditional order counter will be replaced with three in-store digital kiosks where guests can place a customized order and pay for it using a credit card or a Dunkin' gift card.

Humans will still be needed to serve up the donuts, coffee and other Dunkin' goodies.

Dunkin' Digital will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 7.

Check back for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.