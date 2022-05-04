Contact Us
Dogs Break Loose From Owner Before Attacking Woman Walking Her Dog In Camden County: Police

Jon Craig
Waterford Township police
Waterford Township police Photo Credit: Waterford PD

A woman and her dog were injured when two others broke away from their owner and attacked Monday, April 4, authorities said.

The Waterford Township was walking her Australian cattle dog near Gardens and Camila avenues when the two dogs nearby broke loose, local police said.

The dog and owner attacked both suffered several injuries from being bit, they said.

One dog was black in color and the other dog was a smaller mixed dog.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Central Communications at 856-783-4900.

