Camden Man, 30, Dies Of Injuries From Shooting

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in Camden, authorities said.

On Monday, Nov. 7, at 7:46 a.m., officers of the Camden County Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Jackson Street after receiving a 9-1-1 call, reporting that a man had been shot.

Officers and EMS personnel located the victim, identified as Ryan Hodge of Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

Hodge was taken to Cooper University Hospital and died on Wednesday, Nov. 9, they said.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Jeremy Jankowski at (856) 397-3485 and Camden Police Department Detective Maria Bagby at (609) 519-6947. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.

