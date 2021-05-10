Camden County Town To Redevelop Catholic Church Property, 3 Homes, Pizzeria

One town in Camden County has approved of a plan to redevelop a property encompassing a former Catholic Church, three homes and a pizzeria.

The former Church of the Sacred Heart, Tony Roni pizza and three single-family homes near Black Horse Pike, Route 168, and Kings Highway in Mount Ephraim were designated as part of the redevelopment zone based on a recommendation from the municipal planning board, NJ.com reports.

While a developer has yet to be chosen and many details are still to be finalized, a Lidl specialty grocery store chain was named in a preliminary discussion regarding the property’s new usage, the report says.

Click here for the full report from NJ.com.

