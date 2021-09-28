Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice
Camden Daily Voice

Body Recovered From South Jersey Creek, Empty Beers Found Nearby, Authorities Say

Jon Craig
First responders recovered the body of a man in Little Timber Creek, circled at left. (Photo courtesy CBS News)
Authorities said a body was found in a creek in South Jersey.

The body of a dead man was pulled from Little Timber Creek in Gloucester City on Monday afternoon,  according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Gloucester City Police Chief Brian Morrell.

On Tuesday, Mayer and Morrell said that the man's death was determined to be accidental by drowning. The 66-year-old man's name had not been released by authorities.

Police responded to the 600 block of Broadway at about 2:14 p.m. Monday after train operators reportedly spotted a body in the water, Mayer said.

Police found the body of a man floating face down in the creek, the prosecutor said.

Marine unit members from the Westville and Bellmawr Fire Departments retrieved the body from the water

The Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Tuesday. The cause of death was determined to be drowning and the manner of death was ruled accidental, according to Mayer and Morrell.

Further results are pending toxicology results. A case of beer along with some empty cans were found nearby, Mayer and Morrell said.

The investigation is being handled by the CCPO’s Major Crimes Unit and Gloucester City Police.

