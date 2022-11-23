Accused Serial Car Burglar Arrested By South Jersey Police

A 35-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with multiple break-ins of vehicles, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Gloucester Township police were dispatched to Bluestone Circle for a vehicle burglary, police said.

Police received several additional calls for a report of a man burglarizing more vehicles. The suspect attempted to burglarize a total of five vehicles and successfully made entry into three unlocked vehicles, where the suspect was able to steal loose change, police said.

Patrol Officers responded to the development and quickly located a suspect, Calvin Roane traveling on a bicycle near Mullen Drive, according to police.

Roane allegedly resisted arrest by forcefully pulling away from officers. Officers quickly and safely got Roane under control and placed him under arrest, police said. No injuries were sustained.

Roane was found to be responsible for several vehicle burglaries in the Cobblestone area, police said. He was charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of criminal attempt burglary, resisting arrest and theft, police said.

Roane was being held in Camden County Correctional Facility.

