Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: MEADOWLANDS RACETRACK MURDERS: Jersey City Man Tipped Off Shooters, Authorities Charge
News

A Drag: South Jersey Car Show Forced To Close Gates Early Due To COVID-19 Rules

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Aerial view of Atco Dragway
Aerial view of Atco Dragway Photo Credit: Google Maps

Nearly 2,000 car show fans, half of them pre-paid, were turned away by Atco Dragway in Camden County after local police "over-enforced" COVID-19 capacity guidelines, according to a news report.

Owner Len Capone told NJ Advance Media that the dragway sold 2,500 advance tickets  The venue in Waterford has a 10,000-person capacity, meaning state coronavirus limits should have capped fans entering at 3,000.

But the entry-road was blocked by police about three hours after the gates opened, after about 1,100 people entered -- including 600 pre-paid tickets, Capone told NJ.com. Waterford police did not respond to multiple calls and emails for comment, the media outlet said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.