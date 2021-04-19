A Drag: South Jersey Car Show Forced To Close Gates Early Due To COVID-19 Rules

Nearly 2,000 car show fans, half of them pre-paid, were turned away by Atco Dragway in Camden County after local police "over-enforced" COVID-19 capacity guidelines, according to a news report.

Owner Len Capone told NJ Advance Media that the dragway sold 2,500 advance tickets The venue in Waterford has a 10,000-person capacity, meaning state coronavirus limits should have capped fans entering at 3,000.

But the entry-road was blocked by police about three hours after the gates opened, after about 1,100 people entered -- including 600 pre-paid tickets, Capone told NJ.com. Waterford police did not respond to multiple calls and emails for comment, the media outlet said.

