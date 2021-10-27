4-Alarm Fire Levels South Jersey Auto Warehouse

A four-alarm blaze leveled an industrial building in South Jersey, authorities said.

The fire broke out about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Auto Auction, 6601 S. Crescent Boulevard in Pennsauken, reports said.

There were reports of multiple explosions and flames blasted through the auction building's roof.

A partial collapse onto Route 130 South closed part of the highway as firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze.

The fire raged for more than three hours and required at least 10 engines and six ladder trucks to get it under control, reports said.

