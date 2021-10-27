Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice
Camden Daily Voice

Halloween Hysteria: Would Anyone Really Give Your Trick-Or-Treater Pot Edibles?
4-Alarm Fire Levels South Jersey Auto Warehouse

Jon Craig
Explosions rocked the U.S. Auto Auction building which was destroyed by fire Tuesday night. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Cherry Hill Fire Department
A four alarm blaze gutted U.S. Auto Auction in Pennsauken late Tuesday. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Cherry Hill Fire Department
Fire destroyed this commercial building in South Jersey late Tuesday. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Cherry Hill Fire Department

A four-alarm blaze leveled an industrial building in South Jersey, authorities said.

The fire broke out about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. Auto Auction, 6601 S. Crescent Boulevard in Pennsauken, reports said. 

There were reports of multiple explosions and flames blasted through the auction building's roof. 

A partial collapse onto Route 130 South closed part of the highway as firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze.

The fire raged for more than three hours and required at least 10 engines and six ladder trucks to get it under control, reports said. 

