Mystery Solved: Camden Man Killed Haddon Twp. Woman Then Dumped Her Body, Cops Say

After being charged with second-degree disturbing human remains, 53-year-old Carlos Acevedo, of Camden, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Cathleen McGrath, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

McGrath, of Haddon Township, was found dead near 8th Street and Atlantic Avenue in Camden City on Nov. 15, at approximately 2 p.m., after having been missing for several weeks.

Police were met by witnesses who had found her body, which was later positively identified.

Acevedo's charges imply that he killed McGrath and then dumped her body. He remains held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

More than $6,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched for the McGrath family as of Wednesday, Dec. 6.

"Hi all, I recently lost a childhood friend in a horrible way," Amelia Moore writes in a Facebook post urging people to donate.

"Cathleen was a wonderful and wild spirit and we are all feeling the loss of her from this world," reads the campaign, launched by Catie Doh.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Dons of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 365-3125 and Detective Maria Bagby of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-6947. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

