Motorcyclist Killed In Gloucester Township Crash: Police

The motorcycle collision with a Ford Escape occurred at 1:33 p.m. on Friday, June 2, according to Gloucester Township police.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

No names had been released.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said.

Police said that the Ford Escape pulled out in front of the motorcycle from Brewer Avenue to make a left hand turn northbound onto the Black Horse Pike.

It appears the driver of the motorcycle attempted to avoid the collision, but ultimately was unable to stop, police said.

This crash remains under investigation and there are no charges at this time, police said.

