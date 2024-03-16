Man With Special Needs Killed In Camden Fire, Campaign Says

Kwame Shawn Bryant was killed in the blaze at about 1 a.m. on Friday, March 8 in the 900 block of Newman Avenue, a Camden City spokesman confirmed. He was 35 years old.

"Shawn was born autistic with special needs," his sister, Patricia Bryant of Sicklerville, wrote on the GoFundMe page. "He loved all types of music, cooking, drawing and taking long drives."

It marked the third death of a Bryant family member in eight months, Patricia said.

Before the fire, the family was grieving the loss of her brother, Sebastian, who died of a massive stroke on Feb. 19, and their mother, Lille Mae Bryant, who died on July 21, 2023, also of a massive stroke.

"My remaining family members are my father Jimmie, sister Brenda, brother Bruce and myself and we have been dealing with the grief as best we can," Patricia wrote. "But the fire just took all our belongings and that makes it that much more horrible and harder to deal with grief and now try to rebuild."

