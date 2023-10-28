A Few Clouds 82°

Man Dead, Woman Wounded In Camden Shooting

A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a Camden shooting Friday, Oct. 27, authorities said.

<p>Camden County Police </p>

Camden County Police

Photo Credit: Camden County Police Facebook
Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories

Akeem Jenkins, 33, and a 32-year-old woman, both city residents, were found with gunshot wounds just before 8 p.m., on the 2800 block of Hull Road, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

Both victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital, where Jenkins died and was pronounced dead at 8:41 p.m. The woman has been released from the hospital. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Kreidler of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 930- 5355 and Detective Maria Bagby of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-6947. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

