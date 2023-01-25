These NJ Chefs Are James Beard Award Semifinalists

The semifinalists for the Restaurant and Chef James Beard Awards have officially been announced — and three of them can be found right here in the Garden State.

First awarded in 1991, the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards comprise 23 culinary categories. One New Jersey chef was recognized in the ‘Outstanding Chef’ category, while two others were recognized in the ‘Best Chef’ for the entire mid-Atlantic category of DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, and VA.

Scroll down to view the New Jersey semifinalists:

Outstanding Chef

Shigeru Fukuyoshi, Sagami, Collingswood, NJ

Owner of the BYOB sushi restaurant Sagami at 37 W Crescent Blvd., Shigeru Fukuyoshi is a 74-year-old Japanese native who honed his skills in the 70s before bringing them to the renowned Collingswood eatery in 1974.

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Philip Manganaro, Park Place Café & Restaurant, Merchantville, NJ

Chef Philip Manganaro earned a name for himself — and his restaurant, Park Place Café in Merchantville — by foraging for fresh ingredients and incorporating them into artisan dishes like you’ve never seen before.

Melissa McGrath, Sweet Amalia Market & Kitchen, Newfield, NJ

While the Newfield eatery itself may be closed until Spring, Sweet Amalia Market & Kitchen’s chef/owner, Melissa McGrath, earned a semifinalist spot. The oyster restaurant is known for its sustainable production methods and commitment to quality.

The nominees will be reported on Wednesday, March 29, and winners will be announced at the Lyric Opera of Chicago during the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5.

Click here to view the full list of semifinalists.

