Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 14-Year-Old Stolen SUV Driver, Passenger From Newark Caught After Rush-Hour Pursuit, Crash
Lifestyle

Sugar Factory American Brasserie Opening In South Jersey: Report

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Atlantic City
Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Atlantic City Photo Credit: Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Sugar Factory American Brasserie is opening in Cherry Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 19, NJ Advance Media reports.

The state's second location will be at 923 Haddonfield Rd. in Towne Place at Garden State Park, the outlet said.

On the Sugar Factory's menu, you'll find features like goblet drinks, fancy desserts, and candy, as well as sandwiches, pasta, burgers, and more.

While there are 20 Sugar Factory locations nationwide, the Garden State's other brasserie can be found in Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.