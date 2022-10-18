Sugar Factory American Brasserie Opening In South Jersey: Report

Sugar Factory American Brasserie is opening in Cherry Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 19, NJ Advance Media reports.

The state's second location will be at 923 Haddonfield Rd. in Towne Place at Garden State Park, the outlet said.

On the Sugar Factory's menu, you'll find features like goblet drinks, fancy desserts, and candy, as well as sandwiches, pasta, burgers, and more.

While there are 20 Sugar Factory locations nationwide, the Garden State's other brasserie can be found in Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.