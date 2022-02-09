Popular South Jersey Seafood Joint, The Little Tuna, Shutters Forever

The Little Tuna, a popular seafood eatery for the past 20 years in South Jersey, has closed.

The Little Tuna opened in 2001 at 403 N. Haddon Ave. in Haddonfield before moving to 141 Kings Highway East. Three years ago, Little Tuna moved to 4 N. White Horse Pike in Lindenwold.

The Little Tuna's owners announced their Feb. 1 closure here on Facebook. They cited the coronavirus pandemic as a factor in their decision.

“Twenty years ago, we could not have imagined the 7,000 or so days, the more than 90,000 operating hours, the countless smiling faces, or the innumerable memories we would come to know and cherish,” the Facebook post said.

"To all of the guests, those familiar faces who became our close friends, thank you for sharing with us all of your life’s events, both the momentous and mundane: weddings, baby showers, and promotions, as well as the 1 pm meetings, Saturday morning tell-all brunches, and Thursday take-out nights. Your patronage has brought us more joy than we can express in mere words, and we are forever thankful for the life experience you have given us," the post said.

The last two years have been the hardest by far; maybe even harder than getting started from scratch. Admittedly, SARS-COVID-2019 didn’t make things any easier. However, the pandemic did give us an opportunity to step back and re-evaluate our life and livelihood," the owners wrote.

"We have lived our dream, manifested it into existence, breathed life into it and watched it grow. And now we must let it go."

"To all of you who will read this and feel a pang of sadness in your heart, just know that we could not have made it without you! We must remember, contrary to popular belief...that Life is Long, and the World is Small! Our paths will cross again, friends," the Facebook post said.

