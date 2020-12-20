LOOK FAMILIAR? New 'Call Of Duty' Map Is Actually Cherry Hill Mall

Did the new map in "Call of Duty: Black Ops -- Cold War" look familiar?

Well, it should to South Jersey and Philadelphia residents.

That's because the newly-released "Mall at the Pines" is actually a recreation of the 60-year-old Cherry Hill Mall (scroll down for a link to the 27-minute YouTube tour).

The highly-detailed mall also happens to be named after the "Twin Pines Mall" in "Back to the Future," where Marty and Doc test out the time machine for the first time.

So the new Call of Duty map takes place at the Cherry Hill Mall LMAO @NJGov we finally made it in CoD pic.twitter.com/BB30wsK7On — Freeze (@The_Freezz) December 17, 2020

How can we be so sure it's the Cherry Hills mall the "Call of Duty" is recreating?

Well, the game also provides the following GPS location: 39°56'28.3"N 75°01'38.3"W.

Copy and paste those coordinates into Google Maps and the L-shaped Cherry Hill Mall comes right up.

Cherry Hill Mall Google Maps

A "Call of Duty" player toured the highly-detailed new map and published the footage on YouTube.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.